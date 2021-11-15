A big thank you to Sen. Ted Cruz
To the editor:
Hello, Big Bird here. My wing is still a little sore from getting the COVID-19 vaccine, but I feel safe now that I won’t get the virus or spread it to others.
I want to thank U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz for spreading the word. Much fewer people would have known about the importance of getting the vaccine without his help.
You see, when Cruz speaks everybody listens, then they scratch their head. Thanks Ted, and enjoy your next trip to Cancun during a devastating storm in Texas while your constituents suffer. Bon Voyage!
Big Bird (Ken Cabral)
Norton
