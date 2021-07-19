A big thank you to the SA Village Lions Club
To the editor:
I am writing on behalf of the Attleboro Commission on Disabilities to express our appreciation to the South Attleboro Village Lions Club for the gift of the wheelchair swing at the Capron Park playground. What a wonderful donation!
The Commission on Disabilities supports access for all across the city, and the wheelchair swing opens up a great opportunity for children to access the playground. We are grateful for the club’s perseverance through the pandemic so that this idea could come to fruition. The City of Attleboro is now a more inclusive place with this donation. What an honor to dedicate the swing to Nikki Costa, the granddaughter of charter member Fran Costa.
We were pleased that The Sun Chronicle featured the wheelchair swing in their “Along the Way” column. Thank you!
Cynthia Van Voris, Secretary
Attleboro Commission on Disabilities
