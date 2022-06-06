A brief history of automatic weapons
To the editor:
Re: “Don’t like the Second Amendment, change the Constitution,” by Bob Foley, column, May 27:
To answer Bob Foley’s question, the term AK-47 is Russian. It stands for Automat Kalashnikov 1947. That’s the year gunmaker Kalashnikov developed the automatic rifle, and dictator Joseph Stalin had it issued to the Soviet Red Army.
Kalashnikov based his design on captured German automatic rifles. In 1942, the Nazis introduced their Sturmgewehr automatic rifle, also known as the STG-44, and issued it to the troops of the Waffen-SS, Hitler’s Elite Guard.
The STG-44 was also the first German rifle to use a box magazine, which carried 30 rounds of 7.92-millimeter ammunition.
Joseph Trainor
Attleboro