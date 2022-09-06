A clarification on a guest column
Re: “City should not give tax exemption,” by Martha Conti, guest column, Sept. 2; and “Common Sense for downtown,” by Kristen Lenhart, Kenneth Ryvicker and Ryan Lenhart, Sept. 5:
To the editor:
“Research shows that they have a $9 million mortgage on the property taken on Dec. 17, 2021, seven months after the first TIE. Within three months they were back asking for more tax relief. They purchased the property on Jan. 24, 2020, for $850,000, fair market value.”
I could have said this better.
The project at 27-29 South Main St. was purchased on Jan. 24, 2020, for $850,000.
The owners were awarded a Tax Incentive Exemption from the Attleboro City Council on May 4, 2021, for $585,582 for a seven-year term.
On Dec. 17, 2021, the owners took $9,000,000 mortgage. That’s seven months after receiving the first requested TIE.
Three months after obtaining the mortgage, they were back asking for a revised TIE of $1,280,201 in tax relief for a 15-year term.
At the Aug. 18, 2022, meeting, the only person to state the date of May 2021 was Catherine Feerick, at the end of the meeting. No one else, not one, including the development team, ever stated May 2021.
The City of Attleboro Economic Development Board is comprised of seven members. The mayor sits on this board. Three members, including the city assessors, city planning director, and the economic development director, all serve at the pleasure of the mayor.
Let me repeat this — they serve at the pleasure of the mayor.
Two board members are elected positions by the public — the city council president and the chair of the finance committee and the city treasurer.
Martha Conti
Attleboro