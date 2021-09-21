A day of mixed emotions
To the editor:
Watching the 9/11 ceremonies and then immediately after that seeing the return of Sgt. Rosario Ricardo’s body to Massachusetts were two gut wrenching moments the weekend of Sept. 11-12.
Both were moving, poignant moments in time that will remain with those Americans that took the time to watch them.
However, the moments were shattered at times with the viewing of watching President Joe Biden at the wreath-laying ceremony. This was just sickening to me and many Americans who had hoped to not see him this day. He had refused to address the nation and properly honor all those 9/11 victims and heroes who lost their lives that day at the hands of terrorists that hate our country and why he just didn’t stay in his basement with his puppet masters is beyond me.
Biden has proven to be an inveterate liar on all things important to this country. And he has been for 50 years now. A tiger cannot change its stripes! He has backtracked on just about every last thing he had promised during his campaign, has divided the country and continues to so every time he comes to a podium to try and speak and has become a feckless leader and a disgrace to the office of the president and the country. He is merely a puppet for the liberal Democratic machine that wants to take over the country. He should know that his pompous attitude and scolding and lecturing to the people are no longer having any effect on any of the people in any positive way. Everything he says and does is politically motivated and further divides our country on a daily basis.
That he is the one dealing with the current hostages left in Afghanistan is sickening. There can’t be any American that is not fearing for the lives of all these people left behind. And what and how much we give the Taliban to get them back remains to be seen. It certainly will not be to our benefit!
Do the country a favor Joe, stay home for the next three years.
Bruce Wessel
North Attleboro
