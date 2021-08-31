To the editor:
President Joe Biden should not be impeached, he should face a court martial for dereliction of duty.
His decisions are 100% responsible for the needless death of 13 American serviceman and women in Afghanistan. There is no doubt he has blood on his hands. Every American should be outraged at his incompetence and total inability to be commander and chief.
Sadly we know more Americans will die because of Biden’s decisions. It’s heartbreaking to see all these families suffering because our supposed leader is not mentally strong enough to make the right decisions.
Because of our president, America is the laughing stock of the entire world.
Our enemies are celebrating how weak we have become.
Our closest allies have called Biden “Gaga” and his handling of the crisis a monumental blunder. Whenever he holds a press conference he appears to be in a trance and has to read from notes or a monitor, which appears extremely difficult for him to do. The president’s oath of office is to protect the American people. He has allowed thousands of immigrants into the country without knowing if they have COVID-19. And now his inability to make the right decisions are getting Americans killed in Afghanistan. Where will it end? Are we going to let this incompetent buffoon continue to destroy our country? How many more of our American heroes will have to die?
Kenneth Porter
Attleboro
