A double standard in our system
To the editor:
It seems we have a two-tiered system across the board at the present time in this once-free country.
The first of many areas that this is blatantly visible is in our legal system. The burden is on the government to prove the guilt of a person charged with a crime. The burden is not supposed to be upon the the person charged with a crime to prove one’s innocence. For example, the many harassing charges against former President Donald Trump. These charges seem to be in the pursuit of a person, not the pursuit of crimes.
Another area showing an obvious double standard is in our supposed freedom of speech. It seems the political left feels that freedom of speech applies only to support their ideology. If the left is confronted with speech opposing their feelings, they then change their tactics to personal attacks and shouting down the opposing view.
What has happened to the liberals in this country? Not that long ago the liberal mantra was all about tolerance. I guess those days are gone.
Hugh Buchanan
Attleboro