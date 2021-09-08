A draft would even the playing field for our soliders
To the editor:
Re: “At what cost?” by Larry Ruark (column, Sept 7):
Sun Chronicle columnist Larry Ruark asks an important question about this country’s involvement in trying to bring freedom to other nations: “At what cost?”
But, that question should be followed up with “And to whom?”
The forever wars of the recent past have been unfairly burdened by a small group of our society, the poor rural and urban Americans.
It is no coincidence that the Massachusetts soldier killed in Kabul, Afghanistan during the recent ISIS-K bombing hails from Lawrence, one of the poorest cities of our state, and why so many of those killed in Afghanistan and Iraq hail from small rural areas and poor city neighborhoods.
In these areas of minimal opportunities, joining the military is a very reasonable career option. And consequently, those of us in more affluent areas, who are not touched by the forever wars, in the same way do not feel the need to ask these questions. Perhaps the elimination of a voluntary armed forces and a return to compulsory draft would more evenly spread the burden of war and compel us to ask those questions.
Dominic Cucé
North Attleboro
