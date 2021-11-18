A final word on Bob Foley’s columns
To the editor:
Re: “Silencing opinions is never the answer,” by Andrew Girczyc (guest column, Opinion Page, Nov. 17):
I very much appreciate Andrew Girczyc’s response to my criticism of Sun Chronicle columnsit Bob Foley’s writing. I totally agree with his advocation of augmenting The Sun Chronicle’s Opinion Page with both left- and right-leaning commentary, and happen to be a fan of each of the six writers he cites as worthy contributors.
My criticism of Foley’s writing — not at all personal by the way — is that what he writes tends to exacerbate the serious political divide in this country, is not constructive, and contributes to the irresponsible rhetoric so prevalent in our politics that prevents things from being done and thus progress made in improving the lot of all of us.
Francis P. Keough
Foxboro
