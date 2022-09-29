A fun way to help unwanted animals
To the editor:
I would like to bring attention to Smokey Chestnut Farm’s Rescue Annual Fall Craft Fair to be held from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. this Saturday, Oct. 1 at 96A Burt Street right off Route 123. Bring the kids and drop by and pet the animals and see all the wonderful items made by local craft makers
Heidi and Bob Medas have taken in animals that nobody wants any more, many headed for slaughter in kill pens. I recently took a tour of their facility and found it so peaceful and heartwarming. Seeing the great work they do it renewed my faith in people. Heidi and Bob give so much and ask for so little in return. This is their one big fundraiser of the year with all the proceeds going to the care and upkeep of this wonderful animal sanctuary.
The costs to run this rescue farm are extremely high so this event is a big help to keep their operation running on a dally basis 365 days a year. They have a great group of volunteers, but more are always needed.
I hope to see as many of you there as possible on Saturday for this very worthy cause.
Aldo Ferrario
Mansfield