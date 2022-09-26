A great exchange of opinions
To the editor:
The response to my Sept. 20 letter to the editor “Are we on the road to socialism?” was so predictable. My guess is about 80% of the Sept. 22 Opinion Page was dedicated to rebuttals. So great that we still have some freedom of speech.
Thanks to The Sun Chronicle, we can express our opinion and others have the opportunity to agree or disagree.
Two things I love most about reading The Sun Chronicle are the Opinion Page and of course the great weekly column by Bob Foley.
My only comment at this point would be, if you are happy with the direction our country is headed right now, then good for you. Personally I’m frightened for my children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. All I can do is pray that those presently in power will be replaced.
Kenneth Porter
Attleboro