Wrentham's Annual Town Election will be held Monday. I want to share a new resource that may help voters to make informed decisions about the candidates who are running for various positions in the town.
The Wrentham Voter Guide (WVG) includes information from most candidates along with an overview of the open positions. Readers can find the Wrentham Voter Guide at www.wrenthamvoterguide.com.
This Voter Guide represents an effort to increase voter turnout by sharing as much information as possible about the election process, candidates, and open positions.
I hope that you will check out the Wrentham Voter Guide and that I will see you at the polls on Monday.
Julie Garland
Wrentham