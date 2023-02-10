A heartbreaking and shameful moment for our nation
To the editors:
I was raised a Christian, but am not now as observant as I was in my youth. But the beating of Tyre Nichols immediately brought to mind a moving New Testament event that should instruct every person, observant or not.
It is an example that has come down through the ages and teaches us all how we should treat those who might break our laws. Jesus came upon a group beating and stoning a woman caught in a criminal act. The crowd had the legal right to punish and abuse this woman. She was guilty. But Jesus broke up the crowd, stopped the abuse, regardless of guilt or innocence. The actions of the crowd were cruel and merciless.
Jesus is an example of how everyone, even law-breakers, demand humane and kind treatment. We do not know for what Tyre Nichols was initially stopped. But that is not important. What is important is that there was no one there to stop the brutal beating, no one there to demand merciful and compassionate intervention as his body was torn and battered and his senses destroyed.
This was a day that thoughtless evil took control and shamed our nation.
Susan Hindersmann
Attleboro