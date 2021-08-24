A heartbreaking story that tells the truth about the pandemic
To the editor:
Re: “‘Just be a decent human being:’ Widow of Norton cop who died of COVID shares his final texts in plea for people to get vaccinated,” (news story, Page A1, Aug.20):
Reading this story, including the final texts between Jessica Vogan Desfosses and her late husband (and my high school classmate) Stephen, was incredibly moving and I thank her for sharing these deeply personal messages.
In contrast, I was angered by the photos of children holding signs claiming that they “can’t breathe” in masks (false) and asking “what happened to freedom” (nothing, there’s no “freedom” to spread germs during a pandemic (Page A1, Aug. 21).
As the delta variant spreads and affects younger and younger people, wearing masks to prevent the spread of germs is an act of community, not some sinister “compliance” or “control.”
What will these parents tell their children when they go to the doctor or dentist where masking is required and the child panics about their breathing? Or has a fit about their “freedom?”
Having sat in a medical office for hours at a time fully masked, surrounded by doctors and nurses who wore masks and shields, everyone can breathe in a mask, and no freedoms are lost.
Please stop complaining about trying to help stop a pandemic and pretending that our “freedom” means we get to do whatever we want and other people don’t matter. Is that really the message you want children like the Desfosses’ children to hear? They’ve already lost their father, do you want to get other family members sick, too? No one is enjoying the pandemic. But if we’re going to survive it, we need to act like the world is bigger than ourselves.
Ellen Curran
North Attleboro
