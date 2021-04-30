To the editor:
The letter to the editor by Elizabeth Bristol, (“VP’s offer is laughable,” April 29,) besides being based on fake news, offers some rather laughable observations of the writer’s own.
Bristol’s complaint had to do with a suggestion made by Vice President Kamala Harris to supply reading material to the immigrant children currently being housed in detention centers.
It seems that the writer didn’t appreciate this idea. She talks about her own childhood memories of accompanying her parents on errands.
To erase boredom she would read the owners manual of her parent’s car. She points out that “... this was pre-social media.”
She is correct. It was pre-social media. It was not, however, pre-books, periodicals, Highlight Magazine for children or newspapers. Even in the dark ages, there was plenty of age-appropriate reading material.
Perhaps, if her parents had shown more diligence in supplying these publications, Bristol would have been better able to understand what our vice president actually wrote. Kamala Harris, did not suggest that we substitute books for toys or stuffed animals, merely to include them.
I do however, agree with Bristol’s suggestion that we send copies of Trump’s “The Art of the Deal.” Children just love fairy tales.
Dave Kane
Johnston, R.I.
