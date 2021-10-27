To the editor:
My great-great-grandfather Thomas Fiske was a juror at the Salem Witch Trial of Goodwife Rebecca Nurse.
His cousin William was a judge. The first verdict returned was “Not Guilty.”
This did not please the court, so the jurors were sent back to reconsider. They were intimidated and frightened, and returned the second verdict of “Guilty!”
Later in life Thomas Fiske recanted his verdict and asked forgiveness.
His statement is very interesting and very sad. In this age of evil and ridiculous assaults on truth and justice I was moved by his appeal for forgiveness.
I hope, if you know about the terrible witch trials in Massachusetts history, that you might find this as sad and interesting as I did.
It is a lesson of which we should take note in these troubled times.
Statement of Thomas Fisk(e) Jury Foreman:
We do therefore hereby signify to all in general, and to the surviving sufferers in special, our deep sense of, and sorrow for, our errors in acting on such evidence to the condemning of any person; and do hereby declare, that we justly fear that we were sadly deluded and mistaken — for which we are much disquieted and distressed in our minds, and do therefore humbly beg forgiveness, first, of God, for Christ’s sake, for this our error, and pray that God would not impute the guilt of it to ourselves nor others: and we also pray that we may be considered candidly and aright by the living sufferers, as being then under the power of a strong general delusion, utterly unacquainted with, and not experienced in, matters of that nature.
We do heartily ask forgiveness of you all, whom we have justly offended; and do declare, according to our present minds, we would none of us do such things again, on such grounds, for the whole world, — praying you to accept of this in way of satisfaction for our offence, and that you would bless the inheritance of the Lord, that he may be entreated for the land.
(signatures)
Thomas Fisk, foreman
Susan Hindersmann
Attleboro
