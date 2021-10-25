A letter writer who gets it right
To the editor:
Re: “Trump had this nation on the correct path,” by Hugh Buchanan (Voice of the Public, Oct. 21):
A big thank you to Hugh Buchanan for taking the time to express his opinion and the opinion of no less than 75 million Americans.
His letter to the editor was a pleasure to read. It really should have been printed on the front page in 20-point type.
I would suggest to anyone that might have missed your letter that they dig out a copy of the Oct. 21 edition of The Sun Chronicle and read the facts and truth for a change.
Kenneth Porter
Attleboro
