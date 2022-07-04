A list filled with hatred and loose on facts
To the editor:
Re: “And the list goes on ...” by Bob Foley, column, July 1:
After reading the latest nonsense from Bob Foley “And the list goes on ...”, it should have been titled “And the BS goes on ...”.
All it contained was a list of more things he hates as he is unable to have an intelligent dialog on much of anything.
He is against mail-in voting as he could care less if the elderly or disabled making it to the polls. He only wants his people to vote, the rest of us be damned. He goes on to mention “irregular/mail-in voting activity,” but as usual offers no proof.
He tries to defend millionaires over working people because they might have to pay a small amount more each year. I guess he forgets that following World War II those making over a million were taxed at 70-90%. Seems things were better than they are now where now the working class foots the bill.
He goes on to tell some insane story, again with out proof, that someone at an abortion rally threw a Molotov cocktail while yelling “kill the police.” Why not give us the facts if you have.
Overall, anyone who tells the truth is the enemy as he goes on to bash Congressman Adam Schiff, Lt. Col. Alex Vindman, and Cassidy Hutchinson for just telling the truth and not being part of Donald Trump’s Big Lie.
Worst of all, he laughs off the fact that at women have lost some of their rights. A dog now has more rights than a woman in this country, because if my dog is pregnant and something goes wrong, the vet can terminate it the pregnancy.
Aldo Ferrario
Mansfield