A misunderstanding
of Prop. 2 1/2To the editor:
Re: Letter to the editor by Gerald F. Chase, “The voters always know best,” April 21.
Oh no, Mr. Chase, I’m hoping I misunderstood your assertion that revaluations by which a particular property taxpayer’s bill increases by “four, five, or six percent” means that the city or town collected four, five, or six percent more from every property taxpayer.
If this was your intended meaning, then your comment is incorrect and seems to contradict your we “know best” rallying cry.
Perhaps a discussion with your city’s assessor should have been in order prior to your submission.
As Sun Chronicle columnist Bill Gouveia correctly stated in his April 19 column, “The story behind 2 1/2,” a municipality can only assess property taxes at 2 1/2% over the prior year’s total tax assessment plus tax assessment on new growth.
Increases resulting from revaluations do not add to the amount allowed to be collected in totality, property valuation merely attempts to fairly distribute the property tax burden. Yes, someone’s tax bill may increase by 4% but another’s may increase only 1%.
I also took interest in your statement that local governments spend “often to do things that local governments should not be doing.” You’re absolutely right!
Unfortunately, the local taxpayer is the last stop and often left holding the bag when federal and state governments don’t feel like funding laws and mandates that they put in place. We “hard-working locals” frequently have no choice. Local budgets are loaded with the “things” local government should not be doing, but simply have no choice, and when you’re only collecting 2 ½% increases on a never-ending list of expensive mandates cast upon your city or town from above, services will suffer without an override.
In the current cost environment, you simply cannot sustain quality city and town services on 2½% over the long term.
Rick Hamilton
Plainville
