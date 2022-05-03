A move that flies in the face of democracy
To the editor:
It seems the same “1984” Orwellian “Ministry of Truth,” which certainly did exist for real in its own form the Hitler and Stalin regimes, has now found its way into the world of President Joe Biden with his creation of a “Disinformation Governance Board.”
The left does not like anything said that does not fit their agenda and now wants to take that right away from any American who dares to do so. Biden is trying to make sure the American people only hear what the leftist progressives and socialists want you to hear, especially with the elections only a few months away.
If your government polices speech in any way whatsoever, you do not live in a free country, period.
Any attempt by anyone in our government to silence free speech is a despicable, un-American, freedom-hating action that just cannot be tolerated at any level in our country. Biden has put himself in the same boat as two of the most despicable people in the history of the world with the mere thought of creating this. He should be utterly ashamed to call himself the leader of the United States of America. So, as Hitler and Stalin welcome you aboard their ship of failed despots Captain Biden, the American people will watch with sheer delight as you sink to the very bottom in the coming months.
I for one will be sailing along freely on the good ship America, with a life jacket in hand, and gladly hold onto it as I watch you go under. You are an utter disgrace.
Bruce Wessell
North Attleboro