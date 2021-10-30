A new senior center is needed in Attleboro
To the editor:
Why do I have to worry at 84 years old if I am going to be able to afford to live in my home?
Attleboro is where I’ve chosen to live since I was born here. It has been a city of industry and prosperity. Where and why are we at the place that we are now?
I worry about what the senior center can offer me when a new building or relocation is not a priority. I feel our seniors have been forgotten about.
I was a member of the Larson Senior Center Board of Directors for 20 years and resigned last year because of my husband’s health. During the time I was a member, there was always a problem with maintenance (old building), space (a big problem), locations (no parking). The events we scheduled had to be limited because of not having sufficient accommodations.
We, the seniors of Attleboro, have given our productive lives to the city. We are a generation of giving and now is our time to be able to end our years without fear of our finances not being sufficient to support our last years. When you vote, please consider who will best represent the seniors of the city.
Elena L. Clarke
Attleboro
