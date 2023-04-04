A nicer guy you couldn’t find
To the editor:
Re: “Michael W. Solmer, 76,” obituary, March 21:
Attleboro lost one of its finer residents on Saturday, March 18, in Michael Solmer, who passed away after a brief illness at the age of 76. He was affectionately known to everyone as “Mikey.”
The term “nicest guy in the world” gets thrown around rather haphazardly, but in Mike’s case, he truly fit the bill. I first met Mike 29 years ago, and it quickly became obvious to me how genuine and gentle of a person he was. He truly would do anything for anyone. He always had a smile on his face and would meet you with a pleasant greeting. He never seemed to have a bad day. He never complained about anything, and never spoke negatively about anything or anybody. And he was sharp as a tack, too!
Our conversations about sports and Attleboro history ran deep. He was an avid Red Sox fan, and knew every old diner in Attleboro, for example, the Franklin Café, as his dad Izzy used to cook in some way back when.
If you knew him, you couldn’t help but to admire him and his disposition. He was well liked by anyone who was lucky enough to cross his path. If you want to be a better person for your community, here’s three simple words: Be Like Mike. Rest in Peace, old friend.
Mark DesLauriers
Attleboro