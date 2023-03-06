A one-dimensional view of student loan forgiveness
To the editor:
Re: “Paying other people’s debt,” by Bob Foley, column, March 3:
In his column focusing on President Joe Biden’s proposal to forgive a portion of student debt of low-income borrowers, Bob Foley applies a one-dimensional oversimplified analysis and fails to understand financial complexity.
Foley considers the idea repugnant because it’s a program of wealth redistribution.
Our entire tax structure is a wealth redistribution program. Federal taxes are collected from each state and Congress returns that tax money in differing amounts to each individual state with those states that in general vote Republican receiving more money back than the federal government received. This is reasonable since that money supports genuine need in those areas.
The federal government offers numerous subsidies to corporate America in the form of grants and stipends (check subsidytracker.goodjobsfirst.org) which have totaled hundreds of billions of dollars over the past 20 years. This, too, seems reasonable since those grants often support a high risk development of complex endeavors that otherwise wouldn’t be likely to be invested in.
We also need to remember the Troubled Asset Relief Program (TARP) instituted in October 2008 to address instability that developed in the financial sector as a result of the subprime mortgage crisis. That program succeeded in preventing a major depression and similarly a major depression was averted with the CARES Act of 2020.
All of these programs are ultimately supported by taxpayers and were undertaken with the long-term goal of preventing economic chaos and financial collapse or promoting economic growth.
Now let’s consider student debt: 7.1% of student loans are in default at any one time on average. Long-term default rates are about 2.3%. Currently this compares to mortgage holders where 4% are behind on payments and 7% face foreclosure.
Foley states that if you sign for a loan you’re obligated to pay it off. He complains that providing debt relief for these lower income borrowers is giving them something they don’t deserve, but he overlooks that they will actually see no money and that the money actually goes to the financial sector.
The $500 billion that he complains about is actually another corporate grant to the financial sector which they would otherwise never see.
Julian Kadish
Norton