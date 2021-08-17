A poem: Ripples

Ripples on

The water.

The baits

Have hit

Their mark.

Friendship

Is like

Casting lines.

That’s how

It can start.

Two boys

On shore

Fishing.

Hope ripples

Through

Each heart.

Donald Gardner

Seekonk

