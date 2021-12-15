He’s standing

Still.

No bus

To ride.

The kids

Have left

Him here

Outside.

Their busy

Hands helped

Him be

Formed,

From what

Was left

By winter

Storm.

His smile

Wears a

Sheepish grin,

Because there

Are no

Clothes on

Him.

Don Gardner

Seekonk

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.