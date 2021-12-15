He’s standing
Still.
No bus
To ride.
The kids
Have left
Him here
Outside.
Their busy
Hands helped
Him be
Formed,
From what
Was left
By winter
Storm.
His smile
Wears a
Sheepish grin,
Because there
Are no
Clothes on
Him.
Don Gardner
Seekonk
