A poem: The 2021 Red Sox
(as of July 23)How do I count thee,
Let me love the ways
In wins and in losses
In walks and in Ks
In many new faces
They’ve gelled as a team
And in the A.L.
They’re the crème de la cream
In feasts and in famines
There’s no in between
After last year
Is this all a dream?
In lead-off home runs
In laundry cart rides
In second base “waves”
In frequent landslides
In wins ’gainst the Yanks
So far, eight of ten
When, oh when
Will we see that again?
In wins many ways
While other teams flail
And doing all this
Without Mr. Sale!
Allan Fournier
North Attleboro
