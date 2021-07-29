A poem: The 2021 Red Sox

(as of July 23)How do I count thee,

Let me love the ways

In wins and in losses

In walks and in Ks

In many new faces

They’ve gelled as a team

And in the A.L.

They’re the crème de la cream

In feasts and in famines

There’s no in between

After last year

Is this all a dream?

In lead-off home runs

In laundry cart rides

In second base “waves”

In frequent landslides

In wins ’gainst the Yanks

So far, eight of ten

When, oh when

Will we see that again?

In wins many ways

While other teams flail

And doing all this

Without Mr. Sale!

Allan Fournier

North Attleboro

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.