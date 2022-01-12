The gnomes

Re: “Gnomes, if you can find them, don’t ask for much,” by George Martell, Voice of the Public, Jan. 5:

A home is simply not a home

Unless in the front yard is a gnome.

If gnomes are in short supply

I really cannot say why.

The gnomes’ wellbeing you should care

Give them a thick mask to wear.

When missing be not alarmed.

The gnomes have come to no harm

They like new places to see.

A curious creature is he.

Fear not for they will come home.

Lucky are those who own a gnome.

Louise C. Neal

Plainville

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.