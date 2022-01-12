The gnomes
Re: “Gnomes, if you can find them, don’t ask for much,” by George Martell, Voice of the Public, Jan. 5:
A home is simply not a home
Unless in the front yard is a gnome.
If gnomes are in short supply
I really cannot say why.
The gnomes’ wellbeing you should care
Give them a thick mask to wear.
When missing be not alarmed.
The gnomes have come to no harm
They like new places to see.
A curious creature is he.
Fear not for they will come home.
Lucky are those who own a gnome.
Louise C. Neal
Plainville
