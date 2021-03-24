A Poem: The Pandemic
Covid strikes any age, gender or race
It seeks you out in a crowded place
Who will bury the dead and the dying
Heal the wounds of nations crying?
Heroes emerge at the height of the storm
The uncommon has become the norm
Then a miracle, a wondrous dream
Moderna, Pfizer, life-saving vaccine
So roll up your sleeves, keep wearing a mask
Of each person, it’s not too much to ask
Louise Neal
Plainville
