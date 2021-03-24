A Poem: The Pandemic

Covid strikes any age, gender or race

It seeks you out in a crowded place

Who will bury the dead and the dying

Heal the wounds of nations crying?

Heroes emerge at the height of the storm

The uncommon has become the norm

Then a miracle, a wondrous dream

Moderna, Pfizer, life-saving vaccine

So roll up your sleeves, keep wearing a mask

Of each person, it’s not too much to ask

Louise Neal

Plainville

