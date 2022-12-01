A poem: Time for a new GOP
To the editor:
Time is nigh
to flush the madness
tearing-down social institutions
for gain of power and wealth, seeking
all of the power
and all of the wealth,
viciously turning-on detractors,
firing workers seeking livelihoods,
rewarding and leading insurrectionists,
huckstering rubes
having existing bigoted views,
from warped theologies
to paranoid fears
centered on loss of status,
unable or unwilling to compete for work,
to want autocratic leadership,
to live-on as slaves.
Flush this stinking
undemocratic, fascist-prone mess
in the party formerly known
as the conservative GOP,
down the toilet,
where progressive liberal-sponsored treatment plants
will separate what little is useful in them
into God-given and evolved
clean good earth
and potable water.
That’s how to
“drain the swamp”!
Do it, now. Run proper candidates,
not “fellow travelers.”
Do you have any proper candidates?
I see two, on the House Jan. 6 committee.
They could lead you out of this fiasco.
Thomas Richards
North Attleboro