A poem: Time for a new GOP

To the editor

Time is nigh

to flush the madness

tearing-down social institutions

for gain of power and wealth, seeking

all of the power

and all of the wealth,

viciously turning-on detractors,

firing workers seeking livelihoods,

rewarding and leading insurrectionists,

huckstering rubes

having existing bigoted views,

from warped theologies

to paranoid fears

centered on loss of status,

unable or unwilling to compete for work,

to want autocratic leadership,

to live-on as slaves.

Flush this stinking

undemocratic, fascist-prone mess

in the party formerly known

as the conservative GOP,

down the toilet,

where progressive liberal-sponsored treatment plants

will separate what little is useful in them

into God-given and evolved

clean good earth

and potable water.

That’s how to

“drain the swamp”!

Do it, now. Run proper candidates,

not “fellow travelers.”

Do you have any proper candidates?

I see two, on the House Jan. 6 committee.

They could lead you out of this fiasco.

Thomas Richards

North Attleboro