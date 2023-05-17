A policy that makes sense for school libraries
To the editor:
Re: “Attleboro schools not banning books, officials assure parents,” May 12, B1.
Stephen Peterson’s article in the Weekend Edition about banning books in school was very comforting.
The Attleboro School Committee and the school administrators deserve our thanks for developing a sensible policy on book banning. It defends the parents’ right to “protect” their child from reading certain books that disagree with their personal beliefs. It also “protects” a parent’s right to allow their children’s “right to learn.”
Book banning is an assault on our freedom to think for ourselves.
Len Yutkins
Attleboro