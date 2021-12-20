A poor decision by CVS
To the editor:
Re: “CVS flyers won’t appear in The Sun Chronicle in 2022” front page (Dec. 18):
It is unfortunate that some efficiency expert at CVS has led the pharmacy chain to make an unwise advertising decision.
It is true that newspaper readership is declining in the face of internet news sources but the fact remains — every faithful reader of a newspaper is a potential customer of CVS every day.
As the owner of a retail business I have observed how advertising methods have evolved over the past 20 years and I have had to adapt my business advertising to the reality of the times. It is a fact that algorythm-based ads focus too narrowly on selected customers and ignore the general population from which to draw new customers. Internet ads work if you have a unique product or service with a unique customer base. But, CVS is a general merchandise store with products that everyone may buy every day. Newspaper inserts put the list of CVS products in the hands of every reader every day.
Now the geeks at CVS have deemed print ads to be costly. They have determined that the population will pick up their smart phone and search for the CVS web site and take the time to scroll through dozens of “specials” and hopefully find something that will make a trip to the store worthwhile. They may save a lot of advertising dollars but will forfeit a lot more in lost sales. Certainly, Walgreen’s will enjoy the extra business.
CVS says it will close several hundred stores over the next few years — how many will be in communities with no newspaper to distribute their flyers?
We must feel some compassion for struggling CVS, however. Last year they only took in just over $300 billion in revenue, and were able to increase their stockholder dividend by a measely 10%. Would it be too to much to ask CVS to show some respect to their faithful customers by continuing to put flyers into their hands, and support the outstanding newspaper in its own back yard.
Robert Saquet
Mansfield
The writer is owner of Eggers Furniture Co in Middleboro.
