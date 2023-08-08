A possible solution to our state’s autocracy
To the editor:
Re: “How to restore democracy in Mass.” by Mike Kirby, column, Aug. 5:
How shocking that message must appear to many in this state and in the city of Attleboro: Things would be better if we elect more Republicans to office!
But I believe it to be a well-thought out and potentially workable solution to Massachusetts’ very clear move into autocracy.
No one party should hold nearly absolute power in federal, state, or local government. Checks and balances are necessary. Just like it works in nature. We need the bats to control the bugs.
But finding competent Republicans, or competent anything, is not easy in today’s political climate.
Some candidates dilute their message to make it more voter-friendly, or steer away from party labels entirely to avoid blowback.
But party labels are necessary for Kirby’s plan to work. And voting for candidates needs to be based, once again, on the principles they espouse, and on their stated party platform, not based on media yakety-yak.
The parties need to do a lot of work on this ASAP. They need to deliberate, create, and publicize a clear, laudable, standardized platform for their followers to espouse and stick with, as if they were carrying a flag with them at all times.
All candidates need to stop campaigning primarily on their opponent’s perceived negatives, and we need to stop listening to their attempts to do so.
And, on a deeper level, we might want to admit to ourselves that following Kirby’s approach is not unlike taking a form of Affirmative Action, if we are to deliberately seek out Republicans worthy of our vote. Ready for this?
Is being overly fair to some, and inherently unfair to others, in order to make things fairer all around, a wise thing to do or perhaps the only thing to do.
Pamela Braman
Attleboro