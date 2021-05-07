A rewriting of the facts
To the editor:
The letters to the editor from Stephen Fitzgerald (“Jan. 6 was mostly a peaceful protest,” May 6) and David Kelly (“Letter writer need not apologize,” May 6) were certainly amusing.
No, the Jan. 6 insurrection was not mostly peaceful. Yes, those who remained outside did not commit crimes, but many cheered while treason was being attempted. No weapons were found?
As so many Republicans love to point out, just about anything can be used as a weapon.
On Jan. 6, flag poles, fire extinguishers and the like were used to break windows, destroy property, and fend off Capitol Police, with the intention of overthrowing a free and fair election. They were chanting “hang Pence.”
The woman who was shot by Capitol Police was breaking the law. How is what she did any different from when a police officer shoots a suspect coming toward them outside?
And to be clear, letter writer Elizabeth Bristol apologized for not being clear that she was trying to be funny, not for lying about the vice president. (“Letter should have been fact checked,” May 3).
Bristol stated that she should have fact checked better. Personally, I believe she should have thanked The Sun Chronicle editor for his correction taking responsibility for printing the lie without fact checking it first.
So, thanks to the letter writers for amusing me with their fictions.
To paraphrase Daniel Patrick Moynihan, you are entitled to your opinions, but not your own facts.
Ellen Curran
North Attleboro
