A small step city could take to make it more accessible
To the editor:
The City of Attleboro seems to be interested in creating a city that is easily accessible for all its citizens.
From my perspective, as a chauffeur for someone who needs handicap accessible amenities, I am increasing become aware that this goal needs a lot more work.
Most recently, when trying to find a handicap accessible parking at the Attleboro RMV, the accessible parking spot was 130 of my steps away from the entrance. For someone with a mobility disorder these steps can be increased at least four times.
Interestingly enough, the closest parking spot to the Attleboro RMV entrance is that occupied by a parking spot for the mayor?
Is there a way that this mayoral perk can be switched out with the handicap parking spot which is at the other end of this lot before the current mayor leaves and a new mayor who can walk a little farther to his office is elected?
Ann J. Chapdelaine
North Attleboro