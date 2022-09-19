Make someone’s day: Smile and say ‘thanks’
To the editor:
“Tributes are pouring in” has become a catch phrase in the media when a celebrity or politician passes. I find the sentiment bittersweet, as the subject of the accolades, is no longer able to appreciate the kind words bestowed on them by friends, family and colleagues.
Paying homage to loved ones who are thriving, striving and living life to the fullest, is a blessing to both the recipient and the admirer.
Why not try offering a bit of praise to someone who crosses your path today; it is easier than you think. A nice gesture, a kind word or even a smile can truly lighten someone’s load.
This is my tribute to someone who shuns the spotlight but constantly shines light on others; someone who doesn’t take themselves seriously, but seriously cares for those around them.
I may be a little biased, but she really is the best part of my day. Happy Anniversary Sully!
John O’Neill
Attleboro