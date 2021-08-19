A solution to help house the homeless
To the editor:
Create municipal-owned clusters, volunteer-built, on land with materials provided by the municipality, 64SF insulated single, 110V-outlet tiny homes, provided free to occupants, with street lights, arrayed pleasantly, not screened from the community, with maintained area shower bathrooms and trash dumpsters, planned for easy drive-by policing, provided free to occupants.
This is an economical solution for both those displaced and for the more than 50% who are hornless by choice, independents who won’t live with others in a multi-million-dollar facility with expensive services.
Tom Richards
North Attleboro
