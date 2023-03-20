A solution to teacher strikes
To the editor:
Re: “Sharing the blame for teacher strikes,” by Bob Foley, column, March 17:
I have a possible solution for the teacher strike-contract issue.
Enact a state law with the following steps:
First: All teacher contracts expire on the first day of the final month of the school year in the final year of the contract
Second: If a contract is not agreed to by all parties in the final month of that year’s school vacation, the issue will be sent to binding arbitration and resolved within 30 days after being submitted to arbitration.
Third: Any municipality or school system who refuses to accept these steps or terms will lose all state funding until a contract is agreed to and completed by all parties engaged in the contract.
I know my suggestion has a snowball’s chance in hell of being adopted but at least it represents a coherent and fair process compared to the current method. I would go further and say it should made a part of every state and civil service labor contract. Why should the civil service workers be forced to work without a new contract for years because they cannot strike?
It’s not perfect but it would work.
Paul Faiella
Norton