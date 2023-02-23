A state law that should be repealed
To the editor:
Postal workers can strike. Nurses can strike. At one time, in 1919, Boston police officers tried to join the AFL and went on strike.
Then Gov. Calvin Coolidge ordered in troops. Nine people were shot and killed and the legislature was moved to pass anti strike laws for public employees. The argument was that this was a “Bolshevistic“ attempt by workers. It is interesting to read the Massachusetts law prohibiting public employees from striking. It goes far beyond the actual strike. It is even illegal for union leaders to suggest a strike. It is illegal to be present and not perform tasks. It is an amazing bit of labor restrictive legislation. Without the threat of striking or withholding services, how are public employees supposed to bargain on equal footing with public officials?
It is interesting that conservatives are routinely “barking” about how unessential public employees are, until they want to strike!
Does a teacher or public employee strike actually do harm to people?
True, it is a major inconvenience, but no lives are at stake. This antiquated law was passed during a period of “Red Scare” times. It should be repealed and replaced with something far more modern and union friendly.
Paul Miles-Matthias
Seekonk