A temporary loss of community

To the editor:
I learned about myself again today. When I heard on the radio that Facebook had been taken down, I was immediately and incredibly sad.
My childhood friends and all the amazing new friends I had made over the years suddenly might never be in my life again.
Tonight, as I receive messages again from people who have their own beliefs and ideas, I feel so blessed and happy to have only had one day of horror. Or at least I hope it will be only this one day.
We are so lucky to have the editor of the The Sun Chronicle who allows letters to the editor contributors to share that which is what they and many others believe to be true with the citizens of Attleboro.
I learned that I can be very judgmental of the ideas of others and that what I believe to be true is not always true for everyone.
Donna Sprague
Taunton
