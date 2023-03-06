A thank you to Attleboro voters
To the editor:
I would like to thank those who came out to vote on Feb. 28. To those who voted for me, I will continue to work to keep your vote of confidence, and for those that chose other candidates, I will work hard in the upcoming months to try to earn your support.
I want to wish mayor-elect Cathleen DeSimone luck as she prepares to be the next mayor.
Thank you to Todd Kobus, vice president of the municipal council, for his leadership over the last two months in presiding over the council as president.
To my management team Adam Tellier, Howard Beabault, Heather Porreca, Peter Hoogerzeil, Bob Livley, Jack Jacobi, Scott Domenici, and Erin Botelho: You are the best team I could have asked for. I am appreciative of how you conducted yourself with professionalism and integrity.
Thank you to my volunteer team who worked tirelessly over the last few months. Your hard work and dedication continues to motivate me!
As I wind down my term as acting mayor, thank you to all the city workers, staff, department heads, and special thanks to Kathy Ilkowitz and Alison Wood in the mayor’s office. We are extremely fortunate to have the team of city workers we have in Attleboro.
Finally, to my wife Amy and son Ryan, thank you for your love and support each election cycle.
To my fellow Attleboro residents, I look forward to continuing to get out and meeting with you and your neighbors over the next several months.
With much appreciation,
Jay DiLisio