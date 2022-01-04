A thank you to two great leaders and the YMCA
To the editor:
This past week The Sun Chronicle informed the community that two great leaders were stepping down from their roles as CEO’s of the YMCA: Ed Hurley and Robin McDonald.
Our family’s involvement started with the Hockomock Area YMCA over 30 years ago.
When Robin McDonald left the Hockomock YMCA and moved to the Attleboro Y, our YMCA family just grew.
During that time myself, as well as my children have had the honor of working at and developing ourselves under the YMCAs moto — strengthening Mind, Body and Spirit through the core values of Respect, Honesty, Caring and Responsibility.
Our children are now grown and have started families of their own where the YMCA still part of their lives.
Those core values and principles that were presented to them under the direction of these two fine leaders are still with them.
Jim Downes and Courtney Harness, you both have large shoes to fill, but I am sure, if you never lose sight of the YMCA’s founding core values, you will continue to strengthen Minds, Bodies and Spirits.
Anne Lonzo and Phil Cote
North Attleboro
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.