A tirade that adds nothing to the conversation
To the editor:
Re: “Let’s talk about forgiveness,” by Bob Foley, column, Sept. 9:
There is certainly much to debate concerning the many details of President Joe Biden’s plan for student loan forgiveness. It would have been nice had Bob Foley used his platform to actually participate in this discussion.
Instead, his opinion piece merely seizes on a conveniently vulnerable and contentious issue to present a thinly veiled, mean-spirited litany of grievances, meagerly propped up by an uninspired, biased, and severely flawed attempt at analysis, and littered throughout with dubious personal and vindictive attacks.
Take, for example, this little nugget of “constructive” input: “No one with the slightest sense of reality could rationalize Biden has full control of his cognitive abilities.” Sadly, such expressions of utter contempt are the true heartbeat of this piece. Contempt, pure and simple, is what gives it life and makes it tick.
Apart from the hackneyed and tired arguments that are strewn about and designed to convey a sense of sincerity, Foley steers clear of anything meaningful; actual concern over the issue of student debt relief is nowhere to be found. This is not a serious attempt at making a serious contribution to a serious issue, but rather a petulant anti-Democrat, anti-Biden tirade, flimsily and disingenuously clad in the guise of honest outrage.
Disturbingly, the only honest sentiment in this piece of writing, the only honest take-away, is, as before, the true, almost palpable, contempt that drips from its every pore. And for this, we all thank you, Mr. Foley.
Evan Smith
Attleboro