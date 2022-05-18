A typical day under Joe Biden
To the editor:
Today, the stock averages will drop below what they were when Joe Biden became president.
Today, parents can’t find formula for their infant babies.
Today, the consumer price index is rising.
Today, we have an inflation rate north of 8%.
Today, thousands of people will illegally cross our southern border.
Today, protesters — with the blessing of the administration — are going into churches and to the private homes of Supreme Court justices (thought to be illegal by many law experts) to protest.
What more evidence does one need to know that a tragic mistake was made in November 2020 and we are all paying for it and will continue to do so for the next three years.
Joseph Chabot
North Attleboro