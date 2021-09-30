A woman who chooses abortion is not a murderer
To the editor:
Re: “There is always another life to consider,” by Paul Wanamaker (Voice of the public, Sept 27):
Paul Wanamaker agrees that women have some rights over their body, just not the right to control their reproductive destiny. He defends the Texas law which forces victims of rape to carry their rapist’s baby to term. Male legislators think women who are victims of rape victims should be forced to remember a brutal and shameful crime for the rest of their lives.
Strangely, Wanamaker thinks that a fertilized egg is an American citizen. Sorry, but American citizens are documented; they have birth certificates.
If the Supreme Court overturns Roe v Wade and abortion is criminalized, the country will not simply return to 1973. Radical anti-choice Republicans have already declared that life begins at conception. And because abortion is, by definition, deliberate, it will be treated as first degree murder. Women, and those who assist, will face life in prison or the death sentence.
If life begins at conception, even the destruction of a fertilized egg or zygote, not visible to the eye, will be first degree murder. It will entail the same penalties as a gang murder. In theory, taking a “morning after” pill to abort a fertilized egg could send a woman to prison for life. Imagine spending life in prison for destroying something so small it can only be seen under a microscope.
This is what we are in for when Republican legislatures declare that life begins at conception. Women’s bodies will become crime scenes, and women themselves, the perpetrators.
Wanamaker and his Republican allies are salivating as they wait for Roe v Wade to be overturned. If that happens, they will victimize women across the country even more harshly than in 1973.
Ken Watson
Foxboro
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.