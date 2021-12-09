Abortion is legal human sacrafice
Re: “Gun rights are not, and should not be absolute,” by Larry Ruark (column, Opinion Page, Dec. 7):
Larry Ruark states, “The right to the free exercise of one’s religion cannot include the right to offer human sacrifices.” True indeed!
Perhaps he would also agree that human sacrifices should not occur even if it’s not for the free exercise of religion. And yet the sacrifice of pre-born human persons occurs regularly in America, 60-million plus since the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision.
Speaking of religion and sacrifice, it was Jesus, in his inauguration of what the Apostle Paul referred to as the Lord’s supper, who said while breaking a loaf of bread, “This is My body which is broken for you.” (1 Corinthians 11:24). He was referring to the selfless sacrifice of Himself in the place of believers on the cross so that they could be justly forgiven by God.
It’s noteworthy that pro-abortion advocates have used the same language of Jesus to justify putting to death the unborn child.
“This is my body!” they say, but it’s the other body in the womb, not theirs, that is sacrificed for the benefit of the woman. That’s human sacrifice and it’s not even for the free exercise of religion.
Rev. Paul Wanamaker
Norton
The writer is pastor of The Evangelical Congregational Church of Easton.
