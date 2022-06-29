Abortion ruling shows our court system is working correctly
To the editor:
As Independence Day approaches, be thankful that one of our branches of government is finally ruling according to the Constitution.
Abortion is not a constitutional right. There is no mention of abortion in the Constitution. The ruling by the Supreme Court does not make abortion illegal nationally. Rights not mentioned in the Constitution are to be decided state by state, not nationally. Cases like Roe v Wade never should have been upheld by the Supreme Court. It was a huge usurpation by court overreach. When you hear protesters and some government officials complaining that abortion rights have been taken away, they have not. These rights have simply been kicked back to individual states to decide. This is absolutely how the system was designed to work, as intended by the Founders of our government.
The court ruled correctly, in my opinion, on parts of the Second Amendment concerning gun rights in New York and another case concerning religious freedom involving a coach’s right to exercise his religious right by kneeling and praying on the field. Both of these cases involve rights guaranteed in the Constitution. The difference between these two cases and the case concerning abortion should be obvious. Constitutional rights are nationwide law and states rights are not nationwide.
The usual groups and the usual government officials are attempting to incite chaos and violence. America, don’t become the puppets of the leftist groups.
It seems that some officials are throwing temper tantrums over losing control of the Supreme Court. This is foolish, it shows their true colors. The courts have been used to make laws for decades. This is wrong seeing as the courts purpose is to interpret law, not write new laws. The calls for more and more laws to be written concerning many things, especially gun laws is madness, simply enforce already existing laws.
The founders of our government are finally seeing the theory of the three branch representative republic functioning the way it was designed to function. Thank you President Donald Trump! Elections have consequences.
Hugh Buchanan
Attleboro