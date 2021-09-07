To the editor:
The headline above the letter to the editor by Kenneth Watson, “Texas abortion law violates the rights of everyone,” (Voice of the Public, Sept. 6) is not true. Neither is The Sun Chronicle’s editorial, “Texas abortion law is un-American.” (Opinion, Sept. 6)
Abortion violates the lives of infants not yet born and still developing in the womb. Surely, their right to life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness is just as much theirs as any American.
The legal right to slaughter the unborn does not confer a moral right to kill them.
Gerald F. Chase
Attleboro
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.