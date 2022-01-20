Absolutely not, Mayor Heroux!
To the editor:
Re: “Mayor seeks charter change to cover succession issue,” front page, Jan. 19:
It is emphatically not in the best interests of Attleboro to have a charter change in regards to the city’s chief executive.
The charter as written has sufficient provisions to ensure the day-to-day management of Attleboro.
Paul Heroux is merely trying to effect a nefarious design to install his favorite city councilor to replace him before his current term is complete.
The charter provides for the city council president to become the acting mayor IF there is less than nine months left in the term.
If there is more than nine months left, the charter requires a special election for a replacement.
This proposal by Heroux is manifestly “a bad bill of goods” and Attleboro should not buy it.
Gerald F. Chase
Attleboro