Abundant Hope helps all pregnant woman, no matter their faith
To the editor:
Re: “The falsehoods pushed by anti-abortionists,” by Seth Diamand, letter, March 22:
I don’t understand the hostility toward Abundant Hope Pregnancy Center.
Pregnant women have lots of questions and many are undecided about whether to carry their baby or abort. Abundant Hope in Attleboro helps them answer those questions. A registered nurse administers a lab quality pregnancy test and provides counseling. A licensed sonographer performs an ultrasound to discover how far along a woman is and if the pregnancy is viable and not ectopic.
Seth Diamand falsely claims this is not Abundant Hope’s true purpose but that is exactly what it does.
Diamand belittles and scares the women who want services like those Abundant Hope offers. The center informs clients that it does not perform abortions and hundreds of women still want an appointment anyway. They want to be educated on their pregnancy and learn what all their options are.
Abundant Hope has no financial benefit whatever a woman decides about her pregnancy because all of their services are free. Many women cannot afford to pay for these medical services and are grateful this center is there for them. I don’t believe abortion centers are genuinely motivated to explain all a woman’s options to her because they only make money if she chooses abortion.
Hundreds of women in our community hold free ultrasound pictures of their baby in their hands thanks to Abundant Hope. Some go on to have abortions and some choose to parent. Abundant Hope doesn’t shame those who choose abortion as Diamand insinuates. In fact, they offer free programs to help women who struggle with the complicated grief and emotions that abortion brings. Abortion is not a good choice for every woman.
Yes, Mr. Diamond, Abundant Hope is willing to help any pregnant woman, regardless of her faith or if she is an atheist. Abortion is not selective, and neither is Abundant Hope.
Kathy Hill
Mansfield