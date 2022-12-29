Accept columnist for what he’s worth: A good laugh
To the editor:
Re: “Columnist, paper didn’t look for nuance,” by Kevin Smith, Voice of the Public, Dec. 28:
Kevin Smith derides Bob Foley’s column for its lack of truth and context.
Does this come as a surprise to anyone?
At best, Foley is an amusing entertainment columnist not to be taken seriously (like his hero, Tucker Carlson) who occasionally makes a reasonable point. I also chuckle heartily at his often pointless ramblings. One must take what Foley writes with not just a grain of salt, but the whole shaker.
Let’s not assume or pretend he is an objective journalist of any integrity who thoroughly researches issues with the goal of educating readers. Have you ever read a column from Foley calling out the right for anything?
The Sun Chronicle, of course, knows this and should not be faulted. Some have called for the removal of Foley’s column. I say why, when he is always good for a laugh.
At worst though, Foley is an unoriginal, right- wing, fear-mongering mouthpiece. And when he inevitably takes a trip down that road, the readers will surely call him out for his lies. Again, The Sun Chronicle knows this, as Foley becomes an endless source of reader letters that help to restore balance.
It’s unfortunate that Foley wastes his intelligence and column space with conspiracy theory and uninformed extremist tropes when he could be providing a legitimate alternative point of view and critique of both the left and the right. Oh well!
So readers, lower your expectations of Foley to the already low bar he has set for himself and enjoy the show.
Seth Diamand
North Attleboro